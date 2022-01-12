Last of new class of Navy warship departs shipyard

BATH, Maine (AP) - The last of a new class of warship has departed a Maine shipyard.

The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.

The stealth destroyer is the last of three Zumwalt-class ships to be built at the Bath shipyard. It departed on Wednesday.

