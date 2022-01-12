Jeff Dunham’s Bangor show postponed to March 16th

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you have tickets for Wednesday night’s Jeff Dunham show in Bangor, listen up.

His show at the Cross Insurance Center has been postponed.

We’re told Dunham came down with a bad cold and has lost his voice.

The show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16th at 7 pm.

All tickets for Wednesday will be honored on that new date.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your original point of purchase.

