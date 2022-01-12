Head of Maine CDC says schools no longer need to contact trace if mask mandate in place

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC announced today schools in Maine will no longer have to contact trace if they have a universal mask mandate.

Dr. Nirav Shah says they’ve been hearing from many schools facing challenges with contact tracing.

He says the Omicron variant has distinct biological differences that make it more difficult than other variants.

Shah says it’s about three times more contagious than delta and there is a shorter period from exposure to infection.

”Trying to catch omicron by contact tracing is like trying to catch a bullet train on a bicycle. The train is long gone from the station by the time you even get your helmet on. The train accelerates far too quickly. It reaches a much higher top speed and it doesn’t stop,” Shah said.

Shah says the best way for parents to protect their children is to make sure they are vaccinated and boosted if eligible.

If not, he says everyone coming in contact with your child should be.

Shah says these changes come with the goal of keeping kids in the classroom.

