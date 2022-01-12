Grandmother of Maddox Williams pleaded not guilty to hindering apprehension of daughter Jessica Trefethen

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy who’s mother is accused of killing him pleaded not guilty this morning to hindering the apprehension of her daughter.

Police say Sherry Johnson concealed her daughter’s location from them.

Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, Maddox Williams, last June.

Johnson appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning.

At a previous court appearance, Johnson was ordered to have no contact with her daughter and several other people.

The judge Tuesday ordered those conditions to remain in place.

