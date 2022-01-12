Advertisement

Grandmother of Maddox Williams pleaded not guilty to hindering apprehension of daughter Jessica Trefethen

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy who’s mother is accused of killing him pleaded not guilty this morning to hindering the apprehension of her daughter.

Police say Sherry Johnson concealed her daughter’s location from them.

Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, Maddox Williams, last June.

Johnson appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning.

At a previous court appearance, Johnson was ordered to have no contact with her daughter and several other people.

The judge Tuesday ordered those conditions to remain in place.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

New partnership between Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college...
Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students
(FILE)
Bangor hospital plans to demolish 100-year-old buildings
Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, to assist...
Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to assist families with home heating costs
They were arrested on drug trafficking charges Sunday night.
Two Massachusetts men arrested on drug charges in Westbrook