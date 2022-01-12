Gov. Mills thanks businesses for their efforts at Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce breakfast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills highlighted the success of Maine businesses this morning at the annual Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Breakfast.

She thanked businesses for doing what they could to entice workers during the pandemic to keep everyone moving forward.

Mills says thanks to those efforts to address labor shortages they’ve reduced unemployment claims to pre-pandemic levels.

Just over 5,000 people in the entire state are currently collecting unemployment.

”Bangor citizens and Bangor businesses should be proud of the ways you’ve come together during this pandemic. Your creativity has kept your doors open, kept your kids in school, kept your city open as a destination for travelers, not just for a short time but for a lifetime,” Mills said.

The breakfast also included a keynote address by Dash Davidson.

He and his family recently purchased two historic properties in downtown Bangor to renovate.

Anne-Marie Storey was awarded the 2020-2021 volunteer of the year award for her contributions to the chamber’s mission.

