Advertisement

Gov. Mills thanks businesses for their efforts at Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Mills says they’ve reduced unemployment claims to pre-pandemic levels.
(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills highlighted the success of Maine businesses this morning at the annual Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Breakfast.

She thanked businesses for doing what they could to entice workers during the pandemic to keep everyone moving forward.

Mills says thanks to those efforts to address labor shortages they’ve reduced unemployment claims to pre-pandemic levels.

Just over 5,000 people in the entire state are currently collecting unemployment.

”Bangor citizens and Bangor businesses should be proud of the ways you’ve come together during this pandemic. Your creativity has kept your doors open, kept your kids in school, kept your city open as a destination for travelers, not just for a short time but for a lifetime,” Mills said.

The breakfast also included a keynote address by Dash Davidson.

He and his family recently purchased two historic properties in downtown Bangor to renovate.

Anne-Marie Storey was awarded the 2020-2021 volunteer of the year award for her contributions to the chamber’s mission.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday

Latest News

Momo's Cheesecakes
Momo’s Cheesecakes back to baking after struggling to get cream cheese
New addition to Bangor Mall continues transition.
Bangor Mall transition continues with axe throwing night club
Bull Moose
Maine-based Bull Moose sold to employees
Hermon Mountain Ski Area kicks off the season