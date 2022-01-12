Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly putting tracking device on woman’s vehicle
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action