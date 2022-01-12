Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Five people were hospitalized after a stabbing incident at a home on County Road in Waterville early Tuesday morning.

According to Waterville Police, an argument between a man and a woman escalated and the man began stabbing her, as well as three other men.

The suspect was also injured.

Police said drugs were involved.

The four stabbing victims were taken to a local hospital and released.

The suspect was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Med.

Police add that names will not be released until charges are filed.

