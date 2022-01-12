Advertisement

First right whale of the season spotted off Massachusetts

The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown said Tuesday the first whale of the season was...
The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown said Tuesday the first whale of the season was spotted late in December. (FILE)(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) - Marine researchers have spotted a species of rare whale in Cape Cod Bay for the first time this season.

North Atlantic right whales arrive in the bay every year.

The whales number less than 340 and their population has declined in recent years.

The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown said Tuesday the first whale of the season was spotted late in December.

The center said it would spend the next five months observing the whales from the air and in the water to track their health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Northern Light Health EMMC
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Bangor Fire Department shares safety tips amid dangerously cold temperatures
Bangor Fire Department shares safety tips amid dangerously cold temperatures
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday