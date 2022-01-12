Dr. Nirav Shah shares tips on finding authentic masks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As conversations continue about upgrading cloth face masks the head of the Maine CDC says there are a few things to look out for when buying a mask.

Dr. Nirav Shah says it’s unfortunate that we are in a position where we have to question whether a mask is counterfeit or not.

He says certain brands like 3M work to make sure their manufacturing process is vetted and certified.

Shah says your safest bet is to buy N-95 or K-N-95 from a source you know sells reputable medical equipment.

”I know there’s a lot of enthusiasm right now around upgrading masks, but good old fashioned surgical masks, the ones that we’ve all come to know, remain effective. If folks want to upgrade beyond that, I understand where that instinct comes from. But good old fashioned surgical masks remain a mainstay of a lot of the way that we can all protect ourselves,” Shah said.

Shah says if you’re buying a surgical mask, it should be three-ply.

He says they are continuing to look at the effectiveness of things like contact tracing and other recommendations made early in the pandemic.

