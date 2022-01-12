Advertisement

Dr. Nirav Shah shares tips on finding authentic masks

He says certain brands like 3M work to make sure their manufacturing process is vetted and certified.
(CDC via Canva)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As conversations continue about upgrading cloth face masks the head of the Maine CDC says there are a few things to look out for when buying a mask.

Dr. Nirav Shah says it’s unfortunate that we are in a position where we have to question whether a mask is counterfeit or not.

He says certain brands like 3M work to make sure their manufacturing process is vetted and certified.

Shah says your safest bet is to buy N-95 or K-N-95 from a source you know sells reputable medical equipment.

”I know there’s a lot of enthusiasm right now around upgrading masks, but good old fashioned surgical masks, the ones that we’ve all come to know, remain effective. If folks want to upgrade beyond that, I understand where that instinct comes from. But good old fashioned surgical masks remain a mainstay of a lot of the way that we can all protect ourselves,” Shah said.

Shah says if you’re buying a surgical mask, it should be three-ply.

He says they are continuing to look at the effectiveness of things like contact tracing and other recommendations made early in the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

The state of Maine on Wednesday announced updated guidance for schools as they deal with more...
Maine schools with universal masking can suspend COVID-19 contact tracing under new guidance
Wednesday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.
Maine sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Lawmakers hear public input for bill prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for five years