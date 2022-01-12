Bangor residents react to St. Joe’s demolishing Carriage House

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Carriage House on Broadway in Bangor is more than 100 years old, however demolition began Tuesday.

There’s a total of eight homes that are set to be demolished by Saint Joseph Hospital. The Hospital says these homes are no longer livable but a group of folks in Bangor are saying these homes are part of the city’s history.

Saving Bangor’s Old Houses was first established on Facebook in 2019.

“For me, I like looking at them. I like the history. There’s a sentiment out there, it’s like tear them down,” said Randy Hatch, a founder of Saving Bangor’s Old Houses.

When it was announced that St. Joe’s would knock down eight homes built in the early 20th century, members starting speaking out.

“Oh it just makes me feel sick. The reason we focused on this one was that it was just so significant and beautiful. With all the architectural detail, it was unique, and on and on,” said Hatch.

The hospital says of the eight homes, four of which have already finished demolition, that there was significant damage after performing structural reviews.

Saying specifically of the Carriage House, “there are no interior elements which are original to the property of any historic significance. In addition, there is a significant erosion and structural issue with this building that deems it extraordinarily unsafe to be inside or around.”

Randy Hatch claims older building materials were superior and that this home, and others should have gotten more focus on restoration.

“Bangor has the most beautiful buildings and I wish we would treasure them a little bit more,” said Hatch.

The last three homes, all on Broadway, are awaiting permits.

Saint Joe’s says they are exploring the possibility of placing community vegetable gardens in the vacant lots in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.