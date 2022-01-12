Bangor hospital plans to demolish 100-year-old buildings

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor is moving ahead with plans to demolish eight buildings that are more than 100 years old.

The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday that four of the buildings near the main campus have already been knocked down. St. Joseph President Mary Prybylo told the newspaper that engineering reviews found the structures had significant risks.

City data shows that seven of the properties were built in 1900 and that one was built in 1910. Bangor’s director of code enforcement says the city’s historic preservation rules do not apply to the buildings even though they are old.

