Bangor Fire Department shares safety tips amid dangerously cold temperatures

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This is the season for increased volume over at Bangor Fire Department - for both fires and medical emergencies.

Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge has a few tips on how to stay warm safely without causing a fire.

Most importantly, use your heating products as intended - don’t use any outdoor products indoors.

That includes kerosene heaters, which Hodge says can lead to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside.

Don’t overload electrical outlets.

And, be sure to avoid keeping combustibles too close to heating sources.

Another common problem is frozen pipes that expand and crack.

Hodge says regular use is key.

”Keep water flowing in those pipes,” said Hodge. “Just cracking the sink a little bit, getting the water going. Make sure your heat is actually turned on so that it’s flowing. When water stops that’s when water will freeze and expand. Right now you probably won’t have the problem, it’s in the next couple days when the heat goes back up, that’s when we see the cracked pipes and a lot of damage from that.“

Assistant Chief Hodge adds that the U-S Coast Guard Ice Breakers will be cutting ice in the Penobscot River tomorrow, which means there will be open water.

He says the public should use caution and avoid the area.

