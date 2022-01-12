Amy Vachon approaches 100 wins as Black Bears host New Hampshire

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Thursday night’s matchup with the New Hampshire Wildcats gives Black Bears Head Coach Amy Vachon a chance to reach a milestone: 100 wins with Maine.

Maine-Wildcats set for Thursday at 7 p.m. from Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center (WABI)

She was quick to give credit to those around her with the Black Bears over the years since she took over in 2016.

“It’s all about the players. The players win the games. Our staff prepares our players really, really well. I’m just the one with the title. It’s definitely an achievement for the entire program,” said Vachon.

As for the gameplan for the Wildcats, Vachon expects a hard-working team to come into Cross Insurance Center hungry for a win as it endures an eight-game slide.

The rebounding battle looks to be a key factor heading into tip-off.

“That’s been an issue for us in games this year, so that’s going to be important. They’ll pressure you. They play a lot of different defenses. We call them junk defenses. They’ll play a triangle and two, zone, and try to take Alba Orois away. They’ll do a lot of different things defensively,” said Vachon.

Coach Vachon explained that the Black Bears continue to fight inconsistency, and they need to avoid becoming frustrated with New Hampshire’s multiple defensive looks.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.