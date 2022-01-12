Advertisement

Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - Guilford Fire officials say a home in Abbot is a total loss after a fire this afternoon.

Multiple crews responded to a call just before 1:15 today from West Road.

No one was injured.

Only the homeowner was present. Their children were at school.

The homeowner reported seeing smoke out of the floor.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

