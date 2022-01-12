Advertisement

1,377 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

6,954 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered since Tuesday.
6,954 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered since Tuesday.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine CDC, there are 1,377 new coronavirus cases across the state.

There are no additional deaths.

6,954 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered.

At last check, 395 people are hospitalized with the virus, down eight from Monday.

105 are in critical care.

60 people are on ventilators.

There are 53 critical care beds available in the state right now.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hospitalized after Waterville stabbing incident
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
Abbot home total loss following afternoon fire Tuesday

Latest News

New partnership between Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college...
Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students
(FILE)
Bangor hospital plans to demolish 100-year-old buildings
Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, to assist...
Maine receiving additional $55.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to assist families with home heating costs
Johnson
Grandmother of Maddox Williams pleaded not guilty to hindering apprehension of daughter Jessica Trefethen