1,377 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine CDC, there are 1,377 new coronavirus cases across the state.

There are no additional deaths.

6,954 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered.

At last check, 395 people are hospitalized with the virus, down eight from Monday.

105 are in critical care.

60 people are on ventilators.

There are 53 critical care beds available in the state right now.

