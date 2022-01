Warming centers across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This is a list of local warming centers as we enter the next few cold, frigid days. If we missed any, please feel free to comment or email at wabi@wabi.tv

BANGOR:

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 263 Main St. (207) 947-0092

Brick Church, 126 Union St. (207) 989-5401.

Mansion Church, 96 Center St. (207) 249-9154.

HOWLAND:

Library and Board Room, 8 Main St. (207) 732-3513.

ROCKLAND:

City Hall Council Chambers, 270 Pleasant St. (207) 534-0300.

Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. (207) 594-0310.

Flanagan Community Center, 61 Limerock Street. (207) 236-3375.

AUGUSTA:

Bread of Life Ministries, 159 Water St. (207) 626-3434

Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Ave. (207) 623-9486.

WATERVILLE:

Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, 19 Colby St. (207) 872-8082.

