Sunny & Bitterly Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The FIRST ALERT continues for today due to the arctic air mass over the area. This is the coldest air we’ve seen in several years. High pressure will build into the area today, providing us with a sunny, breezy and frigid day. Temperatures will only reach the single numbers below zero° across the north, near 0° across inland areas and low to mid-single digits above 0° along the coast. The northwest wind will remain gusty during the day with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible which will make it feel like it’s between -10° to -30° at times. High pressure will crest overhead during the first half of the night providing us with clear skies and light winds for the first half of the night. This will allow temperatures to quickly drop this evening with lows dropping to near or a bit below 0° along the coast and single numbers and teens below for much of the rest of the state. We could see some spots across far northern parts of the state in the 20s below 0° tonight.

On Wednesday, high pressure will slide to our east which will turn our wind direction around to the southwest and allow our temperatures to return to more seasonable readings by Wednesday afternoon. A warm front will approach on Wednesday bringing us more clouds and some scattered snow showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Thursday as a cold front approaches. We may see a few snow showers in spots Thursday too. Temperatures will feel even better on Thursday with highs near 30° north and 30s to near 40° closer to the coast. The cold front will cross the state Thursday night followed by colder air moving in during the day Friday. We’ll start with clouds and a chance for some snow showers Friday morning giving way to brightening skies and falling temperatures during the afternoon. High pressure will build in to bring us a sunny, breezy and very cold start to the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. FRIGID. Highs between -5° to +7°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible. Wind chills as low as –10° to -30° at times.

Tonight: Clear skies to start then increasing clouds late. Lows between -16° north to near 0° along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as cold with highs in in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs near 30° north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere.

Friday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies and breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Highs in the single numbers and low teens.

