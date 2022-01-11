Advertisement

Planning underway for 100 bed expansion at Penobscot County Jail

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Plans are moving forward for a 100 bed expansion of the Penobscot County Jail.

Tuesday morning during the county commissioners meeting, the group choose a bid from Bangor based company Haley Ward.

They will serve as the design firm and project manager.

The current facility, which is built to house 157 inmates, is regularly over capacity, an issue that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

There was hope American Rescue Plan Act funding could be put toward the project, but officials said during the meeting they recently learned the funding could not be used in that way.

Sheriff Troy Morton says he plans to meet with the firm next month and get a better idea of what their vision for the project is.

