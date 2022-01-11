Patricia A. Duran School closed Monday and Tuesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An elementary school in Hermon was closed Monday and will remain closed Tuesday due to an increase in COVID cases.

According to a statement posted on Facebook, 25 students, 12 teachers and three support staff at the Patricia A. Duran School tested positive last week.

There are five more unknown results from late Friday as well.

The school says it’s hopeful a quick reset will allow for a return soon.

Parents are urged to continue to monitor their children for symptoms.

