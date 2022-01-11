Advertisement

Patricia A. Duran School closed Monday and Tuesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases

According to a statement posted on Facebook, 25 students, 12 teachers and three support staff at the Patricia A. Duran School tested positive last week.
According to a statement posted on Facebook, 25 students, 12 teachers and three support staff...
According to a statement posted on Facebook, 25 students, 12 teachers and three support staff at the Patricia A. Duran School tested positive last week.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An elementary school in Hermon was closed Monday and will remain closed Tuesday due to an increase in COVID cases.

According to a statement posted on Facebook, 25 students, 12 teachers and three support staff at the Patricia A. Duran School tested positive last week.

There are five more unknown results from late Friday as well.

The school says it’s hopeful a quick reset will allow for a return soon.

Parents are urged to continue to monitor their children for symptoms.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile...
Virginia woman charged with OUI after causing series of crashes on I-95
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

Bangor received a similar donation last January.
Anonymous donor “Pays It Forward” in Bangor
Northern Light in need of volunteers
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center adjusts visiting hours
Dangerously cold wind chills tonight and Tuesday
United Way of Eastern Maine hosting drive thru food drive this Friday
United Way of Eastern Maine accepting application for three year Strategic Investment Grants