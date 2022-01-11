Officials urge winter web clipping to limit browntail moth impact

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brace yourself for another bad year when it comes to browntail moths.

There’s been an outbreak of the insect in Maine since 2015 with numbers increasing last year. Experts say 2022 could be even worse, but there are steps you can take now to minimize the impact.

“Clipping out webs in your own yard is very helpful and it will definitely save you some irritation later in the spring or the summer,” says Tom Schmeelk, forest entomologist for the Maine Forest Service.

In their caterpillar stage, browntail moths have hairs filled with toxins that can cause skin rashes, headaches, and even difficulty breathing. While these caterpillars are active during warmer months, they go into webs over winter, which is the time to take action.

“Each one of those palm-sized webs has between 25 and 400 caterpillars, so each one that you clip out, you’ll be doing yourself a world of good,” Schmeelk says.

The best way to survey for winter webs is to go outside on a bright, sunny day. Stand with the sun at your back, and look at the top of the trees. You’ll see the white silk web shining at the tips of the branches.

“Your next step would be to get your pole pruners, or snap cutters, and a bucket of soapy water and go out and try to get the webs that you can reach,” Schmeelk says. “Once you clip them out and they fall on the snow, you’ll want to pick those up and put them in a bucket of soapy water or burn them. You’ll want to make sure that you pick up the webs and destroy them. Otherwise in the spring, they’ll just come out again.”

The City of Bangor recently launched its first browntail moth winter operations plan. It involves a survey of public lands, followed by web clippings in those areas.

“We’ll have two crews. One, in a truck with a bucket trying to get up to the higher levels of the tree, and then we’ll have ground crews as well with just pole loppers trying to clip all those webs from the ground,” explains Aaron Huotari, director of Public Works for the City of Bangor.

The Department of Public Works encourages residents to do the same on their private property. The Maine Forest Service says the advice applies state-wide.

“This doesn’t require pesticides,” says Huotari. “Pesticides are always a concern for people. There’s health hazards, there are environmental hazards. This has no impact whatsoever. The tree is actually healthier for having been clipped. Beneficial insects like the monarch butterfly don’t get affected. There’s just a lot of benefits to doing this in the wintertime.”

The Maine Forest Service recently updated its browntail moth FAQ page. Visit their website for more information.

