Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center adjusts visiting hours

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the rise in COVID cases across the state, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has adjusted its visiting hours.

Adult patients are now allowed one visitor per stay from 2-4 p.m. daily.

The visitor must be the same person for the length of the patient’s stay.

Officials recommend that the visitor is a spouse or someone who lives with the patient.

The hospital also made visiting changes for its Emergency Department, only allowing visitors for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves or require a legal guardian. Those visitors are permitted 24 hours.

Visitors must be 18 years or older, wear a mask the entire time, and meet screening requirements.

Officials also encourage family and friends to connect over video chat.

