Multiple crews responded to a building fire Monday night in Etna

Etna, Maine (WABI) - First responders were on the scene at West Etna Road in Etna when a second alarm confirmed the building fire.

The building was unattended and there were no injuries reported.

Newport Fire, Carmel Fire, Hermon Fire, Plymouth Fire, Levant Fire, Newburgh Fire, and Northern Light EMS all assisted with containing the fire.

First responders at the Plymouth Fire Department were busy with two incidents back to back Monday night.

According to the Plymouth Fire Department Facebook page, crews responded to the need for aide due to a fire in Etna.

Due to frigid weather conditions, the crews had to cut through a foot of ice to fill tanks with water.

Shortly after, they were then dispatched to Newport with a possible structure fire.

The fire is being investigated at the Fire Marshall’s office.

