Advertisement

Multiple crews responded to a building fire Monday night in Etna

Crews responded to a building fire around 7 p.m. Monday in Etna by filling tanks with water....
Crews responded to a building fire around 7 p.m. Monday in Etna by filling tanks with water. Due to the cold weather, crews had to cut through a foot of ice to access the water.(Plymouth Fire Department Facebook)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Etna, Maine (WABI) - First responders were on the scene at West Etna Road in Etna when a second alarm confirmed the building fire.

The building was unattended and there were no injuries reported.

Newport Fire, Carmel Fire, Hermon Fire, Plymouth Fire, Levant Fire, Newburgh Fire, and Northern Light EMS all assisted with containing the fire.

First responders at the Plymouth Fire Department were busy with two incidents back to back Monday night.

According to the Plymouth Fire Department Facebook page, crews responded to the need for aide due to a fire in Etna.

Due to frigid weather conditions, the crews had to cut through a foot of ice to fill tanks with water.

Shortly after, they were then dispatched to Newport with a possible structure fire.

The fire is being investigated at the Fire Marshall’s office.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
Maine tops 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines
Business owners say the cocktails to-go are essential to their economic recovery.
Bill would allow Maine restaurants, distilleries to sell cocktails to-go permanently
According to a statement posted on Facebook, 25 students, 12 teachers and three support staff...
Patricia A. Duran School closed Monday and Tuesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases