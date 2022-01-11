Advertisement

Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports...
No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.

There was no initial word on injuries. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood.

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
Maine tops 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning
Boogie and Woogie, two alpacas, escaped their enclosure and went on an adventure through Bay...
Alpacas escape, roam California neighborhood