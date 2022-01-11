Maine DOE clarifies difference between school and government agency reporting of positive COVID cases

(WABI) - The Maine Department of Education says there’s been some confusion from parents about the discrepancy between what a school reports as the number of its positive COVID cases and what’s reported for that same school on the DOE and CDC websites.

Maine DOE officials say only positive tests from PCR or rapid antigen testing administered through a medical provider are reported on the CDC and DOE websites.

Positive results from at-home test kits are treated as “probable positives” and are reported by the school district.

The DOE says that’s a more accurate number and an important distinction for parents to be aware of.

”Schools are encouraged to share with their community at large where they are with COVID 19 cases, recognizing that that is information that families might find helpful,”said DOE Director of Communications Kelli Deveaux. “It just also reinforces the importance of those strategies that the schools have in place, and encourages our families to consider implementing those strategies in their day-to-day operations.”

The Department of Education says it also encourages parents to call their children’s school to stay up to date on that school’s COVID cases and protocols.

