‘The Lost Kitchen’ star donates $20K to Freedom’s Keen House restoration

FREEDOM, Maine (WABI) - Sometimes, it’s just really nice when a television star is your neighbor.

At least that’s what the folks in Freedom are saying.

TV5 visited the Keen House back in October.

The Freedom Historical Society is working to restore the building to its past glory.

Right down the road is the mill where Erin French and her husband, Michael Dutton, run The Lost Kitchen.

The restaurant turned television show has a global following.

Recently, Erin was asked to be guest on Ina Garten’s new Food Network show, ‘Be My Guest’.

You probably know her better as The Barefoot Contessa.

With the appearance came 20-thousand dollars the producers offered to go to a charity of their choosing.

Erin and Michael chose the Keen House.

“Freedom is a town that’s a lot of ups and downs, and right now, you know it’s going through a bit of a rebuild, and people are revitalizing it, and Myrick is leading the charge at the Historical Society, and Erin’s first reaction when we got the opportunity to, you know, put that money somewhere, she instantly said, let’s let’s give it to the Historical Society and the Keen House,” said Dutton.

“It’s wonderful to be working together,” said the Historical Society’s Myrick Cross. “With Erin and Michael, you know, we’re all focusing on the village restoration of the whole village and restoration of pride in the village. And so, we’re doing this together, and that’s wonderful that we can help each other and work together, and we intend to do that into the future.”

He adds this money couldn’t have come at a better time as the Keen House was nearing the end of the grant funding they had been given so far.

