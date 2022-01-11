Lawmakers hear public input for bill prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for five years

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine lawmakers heard public comment Tuesday for a bill to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for five years.

The bill calls for a delay from the vaccine’s original emergency use authorization to allow for safety testing and investigations into reproductive harm.

Several people spoke in favor of the bill citing medical freedom and fears over the ability to attend Maine colleges and universities mandating the vaccine.

Others spoke in opposition including a representative from the American Cancer Society Action Network who spoke to vaccine requirements protecting immunocompromised patients.

“A recent study from the leukemia and lymphoma society found that one in four blood cancer patients fail to produce detectable antibodies after COVID-19 vaccination. This makes it even more critical that as many healthy people are vaccinated in order to protect those who are unable to be vaccinated or for whom the vaccine may be less effective,” said Hilary Schneider, Maine Director of Government Relations for the ACS CAN.

“Mandating these injections at this time is causing tremendous suffering and harm to people in Maine. Some of whom have worked selflessly on the frontlines for the duration of the pandemic to protect us all,” said nurse practitioner Claire Mortimer.

The Health and Human Services Committee will take the bill into a work session at a later date.

