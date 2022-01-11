Advertisement

Lawmakers hear public input for bill prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for five years

The bill calls for a delay from the vaccine’s original emergency use authorization to allow for safety testing and investigations into reproductive harm.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine lawmakers heard public comment Tuesday for a bill to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for five years.

The bill calls for a delay from the vaccine’s original emergency use authorization to allow for safety testing and investigations into reproductive harm.

Several people spoke in favor of the bill citing medical freedom and fears over the ability to attend Maine colleges and universities mandating the vaccine.

Others spoke in opposition including a representative from the American Cancer Society Action Network who spoke to vaccine requirements protecting immunocompromised patients.

“A recent study from the leukemia and lymphoma society found that one in four blood cancer patients fail to produce detectable antibodies after COVID-19 vaccination. This makes it even more critical that as many healthy people are vaccinated in order to protect those who are unable to be vaccinated or for whom the vaccine may be less effective,” said Hilary Schneider, Maine Director of Government Relations for the ACS CAN.

“Mandating these injections at this time is causing tremendous suffering and harm to people in Maine. Some of whom have worked selflessly on the frontlines for the duration of the pandemic to protect us all,” said nurse practitioner Claire Mortimer.

The Health and Human Services Committee will take the bill into a work session at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
Northern Light Work Force EAP working with StrengthenME for healthcare, frontline worker support services