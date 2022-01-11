Gov. Mills in favor of bill to amend Maine’s Constitution, explicitly prohibiting discrimination based on sex

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard public testimony Tuesday for an amendment to Maine’s Constitution that would explicitly prohibit discrimination based on sex.

Among those in favor of the bill were Governor Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Many people spoke to the importance of guaranteed equal protection under the law for future generations of women.

People in opposition shared concerns it would supersede Title IX in respect to sports teams or the state funding of abortions under Medicaid.

”The Maine ERA would threaten church tax exempt status. Hundreds of churches in Maine will likely be faced with the dilemma of either change their doctrines, policies, and practices regarding male only clergy, or risk losing their tax exempt status,” said Rep. Sue Bernard, R-Caribou.

“While our state and our nation have unquestionably made great progress effectuating equal rights for men and women, those changes have been piece meal, intermittent, and impermanent, and those laws which cover discrimination only in specific areas like employment, housing, credit, public accommodation, education, they are ephemeral,” Mills said.

Mills says 26 states have already adopted this measure.

Because this is a constitutional amendment, it would need a two thirds majority vote from the legislature.

Voters would then need to approve it in the next election.

