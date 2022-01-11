College of the Atlantic extends virtual learning period

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor has extended its remote learning period after starting its winter trimester with remote classes last week.

A testing pool of more than four hundred students, staff, and faculty showed sixteen active cases of Omicron. Those members of the COA community are quarantining off campus.

We’re told they’re showing only mild symptoms.

The school had scheduled its first week of the trimester for testing, and officials say they’re not surprised by the results as it continues to adapt to life during the pandemic.

”It’s kind of what we expected,” said COA President Darron Collins. “We knew the way Omicron moved through a population was rapidly, and it’s about approaching it with a sense of calmness. The fact is, this is going to be a virus that we’re going to live with for a long, long time. So, our approach now is, ‘How do we live thoughtfully with the virus.’ Slow the spread, but know that it’s going to be here.”

College of the Atlantic hopes to return to full, in-person learning on Thursday.

For more information on COA’s COVID response protocols, visit coa.edu/covid19.

