Cold again tonight, warmer by Wednesday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Temperatures will drop below zero once again tonight. Clouds will be increasing through the night ahead of a warm front that will lift through the state on Wednesday. A few snow showers are possible as the front moves through, but accumulations will be less than an inch. It will also be breezy with southwest wind gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday looks to be a quieter day with warmer temperatures and light winds. A cold front will pass Thursday night into Friday morning. A few snow showers are possible west and north on Friday, with a wintry mix along the coast.

An area of high pressure will move in behind this front. A tight pressure gradient will form and increase wind speeds on Saturday. The northwest winds will also usher in another round of cold temperatures and wind chills. Lows are expected to be below zero Friday night, in the single digits and low teens on Saturday, below zero Saturday night and in the teens on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up on Monday. However, a low pressure system tracking into the northeast could bring our next snowstorm.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows –17 to 3°. South wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-teens to mid 30s. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Light south wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers across western and northern Maine and a wintry mix along the coast. Highs in the mid teens to mid 30s. North wind 10-20 mph with higher gusts along the coast.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs in the low single digits to low teens. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with higher gusts along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid teens to low 20s. West wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.