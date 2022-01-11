Advertisement

Bill would allow Maine restaurants, distilleries to sell cocktails to-go permanently

Business owners say the cocktails to-go are essential to their economic recovery.
Business owners say the cocktails to-go are essential to their economic recovery.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow restaurants and distilleries to sell cocktails to-go permanently.

The businesses have been allowed to sell cocktails that people make at home on a temporary basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a public hearing held Monday on the bill, business owners said the cocktails to-go are essential to their economic recovery.

“For the program to end abruptly when the statute sunsets would be devasting to our industry. Regardless of the status of the virus, it will be years before restaurants get back to the level of business they once had,” said Greg Dugal, of HospitalityMaine.

If lawmakers don’t approve the change, the ability to sell cocktails to-go will end in September.

