Advertisement

Anonymous donor “Pays It Forward” in Bangor

Bangor received a similar donation last January.
Bangor received a similar donation last January.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holidays are behind us, but that doesn’t mean the season of giving is over.

Bangor City Council accepted an anonymous donation of Lockheed Martin stock valued at more than $4,200 for the city’s “Pay it Forward” fund.

The account is administered by the Health and Human Services department and assists people in need of short-term help, with the expectation that recipients later donate their own time or money.

The city adds that the account is funded by donations.

This isn’t the first time an anonymous donor has given to the Pay It Forward fund - last January, the city accepted a similar gift of just over $4,000 in Emerson Electric stock.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile...
Virginia woman charged with OUI after causing series of crashes on I-95
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

Northern Light in need of volunteers
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center adjusts visiting hours
Dangerously cold wind chills tonight and Tuesday
United Way of Eastern Maine hosting drive thru food drive this Friday
United Way of Eastern Maine accepting application for three year Strategic Investment Grants
Big Al's in Wiscasset closes for good Monday, following over three decades of business
Iconic Maine store Big Al’s to close for good Monday