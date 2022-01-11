Adult Education students to be eligible for free college course

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new partnership between the Maine Community College System and the Maine Department of Education is helping adults looking to pursue college by offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students.

Adult education programs will be working with adult students to select a course at a community college that is appropriate for their college and career goals, then provide support for the student as they complete the course.

Tuition for the courses is being provided by the Maine Community College System while the Maine DOE’s Office of Adult Education will provide textbooks and course materials.

“This is just such a great step for someone who really is thinking, ‘I think I might want to try college, but I’m not really sure what that looks like right now,’” said Amy Poland, Professional Development Director at the Maine DOE. “And now they have an opportunity to get the support, try it out, make sure it’s right for them, and end up successful over the long haul.”

“They’re going to learn the skill, they’re going to learn the habits, they’re going to learn how to succeed in a college course,” added Maine Community College System’s Director of College Access Mecedes Pour. “And then they’re going top be that much more successful when they are college students going towards whatever goal they have.”

Adult students interested in this program will need to be enrolled in a Maine Adult Education program.

For more information, contact the adult education department in your local school district.

