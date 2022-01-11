Advertisement

$3 million winning lottery ticket sold at Westbrook convenience store

By WMTW
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - A Westbrook convenience store recently sold a winning lottery ticket worth $3 million.

The Mega Millions ticket was sold to one of Westbrook Market’s regular customers, according to the owner.

The owner said she is excited for the customer.

“He’s one of those people that you’re just so happy to see win because he’s just, he is a kind person. He’s always been respectful, always pleasant to wait on,” owner Maryanne Alhamdany said.

The store received a $25,000 bonus for selling the ticket, which will be used for renovations.

