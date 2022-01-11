1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - With the Christmas holiday now more than two weeks out, Maine is recording a spike in coronavirus cases .

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination information for Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

1,786 new ones since Saturday according to the Maine CDC.

20 more Mainers died with the virus.

The state is reporting a record number of people in hospitals with COVID-19.

For the first time, the Maine CDC says 403 people are hospitalized with the virus right now.

The previous record was 399 which was set on Saturday.

There are 107 Mainers in critical care.

57 people are on ventilators.

There are 53 critical care beds available in the state right now.

County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County with 206 new cases since Saturday.

111 in Kennebec County.

Cumberland County topping 400.

93 in Knox, 75 in Hancock and 69 in Waldo counties.

4,336 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

19,354 recorded booster shots.

The high number of booster doses is due to a reclassification of shots previously recorded as final doses, according to the Maine CDC.

