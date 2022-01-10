Advertisement

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.
Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments.

Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of disease and death.

Experts found people who reported eating the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and other illnesses.

They say replacing just two teaspoons of daily fat with olive oil lowered the overall risk by double digits.

