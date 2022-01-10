Advertisement

United Way of Eastern Maine accepting application for three year Strategic Investment Grants

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine is accepting applications for three year Strategic Investment Grants.

The grants will help non-profits throughout Eastern Maine fund programs that help individuals and families with basic needs, substance use disorder, and early childhood development.

Organizations have the opportunity to apply for funding for up to four programs with a maximum award of $80,000 per agency.

Grant applications are reviewed by a group of over a hundred volunteers to select the most impactful programs for funding.

“It’s a catalyst for investment into programs that are really making change and really helping people, that we think is a really great approach to able to take invested donated dollars and invest those and expend those into programs for residents of Eastern Maine,” said Chief Impact Officer of United Way of Eastern Maine Matt Donahue.

For more information about the grants or to apply, visit unitedwayem.org.

