Turning Colder Today, Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight & Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gusty northwest wind will usher an arctic air mass into the region today as high pressure builds in from the west. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will be at their highs for the day early this morning with highs in the teens to mid-20s then fall to the single digits north and teens elsewhere by later this morning. It looks like temperatures will hold steady in the single digits and teens later this morning through the mid-afternoon then continue to fall later in the day, setting us up for a frigid night tonight. The gusty northwest wind could gust to 25-30 MPH at times today making it feel much colder with wind chills near or below 0° for most spots this afternoon. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will fall to near 0° along the coast and single digits and teens below 0° across the rest of the state. The northwest wind will remain breezy tonight which will result in dangerous wind chills for the overnight. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the state with wind chills as low as -25° to -30° possible tonight. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Northern Oxford, Northern Franklin and Northern and Central Somerset Counties where wind chills could be as low as -40° at times.

Our FIRST ALERT continues for Tuesday due to the arctic air mass in place. Despite lots of sunshine Tuesday, temperatures will only warm to the single numbers below zero° across the north, near 0° across inland areas and low to mid-single digits above 0° along the coast. The northwest wind will remain gusty during the day Tuesday, resulting in wind chills between -20° to -35° at times. On Wednesday, high pressure will slide to our east which will allow our temperatures to return to more seasonable readings by Wednesday afternoon. A warm front will approach on Wednesday bringing us more clouds and a slight chance for a few snow showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Thursday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will feel good on Thursday with highs near 30° north and 30s to near 40° closer to the coast. Colder air will move in behind the cold front for the end of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Turning colder. Highs between 11°-25° early then falling to the single digits north and teens elsewhere by late morning through the afternoon. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid. Lows between 0° to -14°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH. Wind chills as low as -25° to -40° at times.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. FRIGID. Highs between -7° to +7°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible. Wind chills as low as –20° to -35° at times.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a few snow showers. Highs in in the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30° north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the teens to low 20s.

