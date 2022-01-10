Over 2,200 new coronavirus vaccines administered Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - After a weekend of hospitalizations slightly decreasing, the amount of vaccines administered increased.

According to the Maine CDC, 2,211 coronavirus vaccinations were distributed Sunday.

Among those, 20,502 booster shots were also administered.

The Maine CDC says 387 people are in the hospital with the virus.

107 Mainers are in critical care and 53 are on ventilators.

The CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends; the next update will come Tuesday.

