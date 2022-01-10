Advertisement

Over 2,200 new coronavirus vaccines administered Sunday

Booster shot doses continue to increase across the state.
Booster shot doses continue to increase across the state.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - After a weekend of hospitalizations slightly decreasing, the amount of vaccines administered increased.

According to the Maine CDC, 2,211 coronavirus vaccinations were distributed Sunday.

Among those, 20,502 booster shots were also administered.

The Maine CDC says 387 people are in the hospital with the virus.

107 Mainers are in critical care and 53 are on ventilators.

The CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends; the next update will come Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threating injuries following police standoff in Waldo
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile...
Virginia woman charged with OUI after causing series of crashes on I-95

Latest News

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threating injuries following police standoff in Waldo
Frigid air mass moving in
UUSB hosts their monthly Second Sunday food collection and chimes concert
Local church honors those we’ve lost to COVID
In Holden, the community came together to celebrate and thank the officers who do so much.
Holden Police give back on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day