Northern Light Work Force EAP working with StrengthenME for healthcare, frontline worker support services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Maine sets a new hospitalization record Monday for COVId-19 patients, two organizations are teaming up to give healthcare and frontline workers support they need.

Northern Light Health’s Work Force EAP is teaming up with the Maine DHHS StrengthenME program to provide free support services for those employees feeling disconnected, down, or discouraged.

Director of the Work Force EAP, Sheila Thibodeau, says some of the services they offer include wellness workshops, group discussions, and trainings on professional communication and de-escalation techniques.

Thibodeau says it’s increasingly important to find ways for healthcare workers to be able to vent and feel connected to a group.

”Our healthcare workers have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic. They’ve been working tirelessly on the frontlines for months, right? Taking care of others, day after day after day, with little opportunity to stop and take care of themselves,” Thibodeau said.

These services are available to any healthcare or frontline worker across the state.

For more information, you can visit workforceEAP.com/strengthenME.

