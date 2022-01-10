Advertisement

Northern Light Health to reopen vaccine clinic in Bangor Tuesday

The clinic is at the Northern Light Health Center on Union Street
Northern Light Health will reopen a vaccine clinic tomorrow in Bangor.
Northern Light Health will reopen a vaccine clinic tomorrow in Bangor.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health will reopen a vaccine clinic tomorrow in Bangor.

The clinic is at the Northern Light Health Center on Union Street.

We’re told it’s for primary series vaccinations and booster doses.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for individuals age 12 and older.

Registration is required.

For instructions on how to register, you can head to their website.

If you do not have internet access, you can call 204-8551 to make an appointment.

