Man hospitalized with non-life threating injuries following police standoff in Waldo

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A man is being treated for what state police say are non-life-threatening injuries following a police stand-off in waldo.

Around 5 Sunday night, troopers responded to a residence on East Waldo Road for a domestic violence incident.

A woman and her three-year-old baby had already left the residence to a neighbor’s house. But a two-week-old baby was still inside the home.

As authorities were investigating, 30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in their direction.

Trooper Tyler Harrington, a member of the state police tactical team, returned fire.

About three hours later, Aldus was arrested and taken to a Belfast hospital for treatment.

The infant was unharmed.

