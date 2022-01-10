Advertisement

Maine utility proposes settlement with regulator on solar

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine power company says it has proposed a settlement with a state regulator in which it pledges to reduce delays in hooking up solar projects.

Central Maine Power said Monday the settlement would allow it to improve deployment of solar power generation across its service area.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Renewable Energy Association, the Coalition for Solar Access and the Maine Office of the Public Advocate have signed off on the deal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile...
Virginia woman charged with OUI after causing series of crashes on I-95
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

Big Al's in Wiscasset closes for good Monday, following over three decades of business
Iconic Maine store Big Al’s to close for good Monday
Northern Light Health will reopen a vaccine clinic tomorrow in Bangor.
Northern Light Health to reopen vaccine clinic in Bangor Tuesday
Maine Judicial Branch reminding public to check the "Active Alerts" link on its website before...
Maine Judicial Branch asks public to check website before heading to courthouse, amid change in staffing levels
"Just a Kid from Maine" cover
Lincoln couple co-authors inspiring children’s book