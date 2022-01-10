Maine utility proposes settlement with regulator on solar

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine power company says it has proposed a settlement with a state regulator in which it pledges to reduce delays in hooking up solar projects.

Central Maine Power said Monday the settlement would allow it to improve deployment of solar power generation across its service area.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Renewable Energy Association, the Coalition for Solar Access and the Maine Office of the Public Advocate have signed off on the deal.

