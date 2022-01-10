Advertisement

Maine tops 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 400 people are in Maine hospitals with the virus.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 403 people were hospitalized as of Monday, with 107 people in the ICU and 57 people on ventilators.

Maine has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the year. There were 65 more people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday compared to Jan. 1.

The increased hospitalizations come as Maine hospitals are reporting record numbers of employees out of work due to the virus.

MaineHealth and Northern Light Health, the state’s two largest hospital groups, said last week that hundreds of workers had to call out either because they had the virus or they were exposed to it.

