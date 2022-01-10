Maine State Police responding to standoff in Waldo

WALDO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police tell TV5 there is a police standoff going on in the town of Waldo on the East Waldo Road.

First reports of a standoff began coming in early Sunday evening.

State Police say their Tac Team and Crisis Negotiation Team are on scene.

We are still gathering details but you are advised to avoid the area at this time.

TV5 has a reporter heading to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.