Maine Judicial Branch asks public to check website before heading to courthouse, amid change in staffing levels

They say the resurgence of COVID-19 has affected staffing levels and may cause a courthouse to close on little to no notice.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Judicial Branch wants to remind the public to check the “Active Alerts” link on its website before heading to the courthouse.

Information can be found by clicking on a link on an orange banner that is visible at the top of every webpage.

Courthouse visitors may also call the clerk’s office to confirm the court proceeding or docket has not been canceled or rescheduled.

For more information, you can head to their website.

