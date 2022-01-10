Lincoln couple co-authors inspiring children’s book

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A husband-wife duo is teaming up to create a children’s book with a special message.

“Just a Kid from Maine” is the latest title from McSea Books, a publishing company owned by Lincoln’s Stephanie Mulligan.

Stephanie initially discovered her knack for writing in her early 20s.

“I wrote a poem about The Lucky Catch, which is a boat I worked on for eight years,” Mulligan said. “Then I read it to my mom, and she said, ‘That sounds pretty good! That could be a children’s book.’”

Eventually, Mulligan turned that poem into her first book, “How to Catch a Keeper.” In 2019, the former middle school teacher founded her own publishing company, McSea Books, to get her work into the hands of readers.

“I felt like there was a fire lit under me because I had 2,000 books in my house,” Mulligan said, laughing. “I just went from Lincoln and drove the coast. I just went into places from the Lucerne Inn, to My Darling Maine, to Sherman’s, of course.”

For her latest project, Stephanie had an idea: team up with her husband, former UMaine and NFL tight end, Matt Mulligan, to tell his life story.

“I said no initially. I was like, ‘Nobody wants to hear about this,” Matt Mulligan said.

But Stephanie was able to convince him to co-write “Just a Kid from Maine,” under one condition.

“I was like, ‘Listen, honey, I don’t care what else you do, but you got to make sure the muscles are huge!’” Matt said. “I was like, ‘That’s it! That’s all I care about.’”

They teamed up with Maine-based artist Rick Parker, whose past work includes MTV’s “Beavis and Butt-Head” comic book. The Mulligans are thrilled with the final result and passionate about the message it shares.

“Just to talk with kids in this age range, it could be middle school, it could be high school, but to show them that, ‘Hey, look, you’re from Maine. You can get it done. It all depends on how hard you are going to work,’” Matt Mulligan said.

It’s that hard work that’s made Stephanie a success story. Plus, plenty of help from those around her.

“If I didn’t have the support that I have, this would not be happening,” Stephanie said. “What’s nice about it is, yes, it’s a passion of mine that has come to fruition, but I feel as though my family is able to relish as well.”

“For her to have this opportunity to accomplish things that show her skill set, show her intelligence, and show that she can do anything. She can take care of three kids and build the business empire. She’s been amazing,” Matt said of Stephanie.

“Just a Kid from Maine” is available online and at Sherman’s Book Shops.

Stephanie and Matt are also booking visits to local schools.

For more information, visit the McSea Books website, https://www.mcseabooks.com/.

