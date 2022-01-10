Advertisement

Iconic Maine store Big Al's to close for good Monday

Big Al's in Wiscasset closes for good Monday, following over three decades of business
Big Al's in Wiscasset closes for good Monday, following over three decades of business
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) - After more than three decades in business, Big Al’s, the iconic store on Route 1 in Wiscasset, will close for good on Monday.

Over the decades, Al Cohen, the bearded, red hat-wearing, gorilla-shirt-clad, booming voice so many Mainers know from his zany TV ads, is simply known as Big Al.

At the age of 71, Big Al said he was ready to let go of the 7-day a week grind.

Big Al is a third-generation who has made a successful business out of selling just about anything. He gobbles up overstock merchandise for pennies on the dollar to sell at a deep discount.

His iconic ads are why most people know Big Al and his store.

After his store closes, Big Al said he will have more time to commit to his many community efforts, including working at the local food pantry and outfitting students with school supplies through the area’s Set for Success program.

