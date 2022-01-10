Dangerously cold wind chills tonight and Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is settling into the area. Northwest winds are bringing in the frigid temperatures that will be here to stay through Wednesday morning. Conditions will become mostly clear during the overnight hours and lows are expected to fall below zero.

A First Alert Day is in effect Tuesday because of the cold temperatures. Highs will only reach the single digits above and below zero. However, it will feel much colder. Make sure to bundle up if you are heading out Tuesday and don’t leave your pets outside.

Wind chill forecast for Tuesday 7 a.m. (WABI)

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from midnight tonight through Tuesday morning across parts of western and northern Maine for dangerously cold wind chills between –35 to -45°. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect from midnight tonight through Tuesday morning for parts of western, central and eastern Maine for wind chills as low as –20 to -25°.

Temperatures will fall below zero again Tuesday night before warming back up into the teens and 20s on Wednesday. A few isolated snow showers are possible across northern Maine on Wednesday as a disturbance moved through. Snow showers are possible again on Friday as a low pressure system travels up the East Coast.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear by morning. Lows –15 to 2°. Wind chills to –20 to -40°. Northwest wind 5-15 with gusts to 20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs –6 to 3°. Wind chill to -40° in the morning. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid teens to low 30s. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light southwest wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower teens to mid 20s. Snow possible along the coast. North wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High in the upper single digits to low 20s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

