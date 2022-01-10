Advertisement

AAA Northern New England offers safety tips as temperatures drop

Pat Moody says you should also have a first aid kit, shovel, and a warning device like a flare.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we prepare for temperatures to reach single digits, AAA has some reminders for car safety this time of year.

Pat Moody with AAA New England says it’s important to be prepared at all times.

He recommends having a safety kit in your car with warm clothes, food, and prescription medications.

You should also have a first aid kit, shovel, and a warning device like a flare.

Moody says you should always have jumper cables and tools to get you out of any dangerous situation while waiting for help to arrive.

“It’s always best to be prepared for the unexpected and do your best especially this time of year because being stranded on the side of the road on a back country rural road in the state of Maine with temperatures dropping to zero to sub zero is extremely dangerous,” Moody said.

Moody reminds folks to drive your car around the block a few times to recharge the battery if you aren’t driving it every day.

He says you should always try to have at least half a tank of gas as well.

For more tips and information, you can visit exchange.aaa.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo
Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison
45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile...
Virginia woman charged with OUI after causing series of crashes on I-95
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
As people work toward a fresh start in the new year, there is a growing trend to do so without...
More Mainers try ‘Dry January’
Maine tops 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time