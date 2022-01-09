Wintry mix today; frigid temperatures by Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A snow/wintry mix is expected inland with a rain/wintry mix near the coast as a warm front pushes into the state. Precipitation will start late-morning and continue through late-afternoon. Watch out for slick roads and walkways. Most locations across northern Maine will receive less than an inch of snow, but there could be a few pockets of 1-2″.

It will also be windy today, especially along the coastline where gusts could approach 40 mph. Winds will slightly decrease through the night, but it will still be breezy through Monday.

High pressure will move in behind a cold front to start the week. This air mass will be frigid! Temperatures will be cooler on Monday and lows are expected to fall below zero Monday night. Tuesday morning will be very cold, and slightly breezy winds will make it feel like double digits below zero. A First Alert day is in effect Tuesday for cold temperatures with highs in the single digits above and below zero. However, wind chills will be below zero most of the day. Temperatures will fall below zero again Tuesday night before warming back up into the teens and 20s on Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs 29-41°. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 5-20°. West wind 10-20 with gusts to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 9-23°. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Highs in the –7 to 7°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low teens to low 30s. South wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Light west wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens to upper 20s. North wind 5-10 mph.

